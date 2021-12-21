Former Ohio State QB Jack Miller Transferring To Florida

The redshirt freshman entered his name into the transfer portal back on Nov. 28.

Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller announced on Tuesday afternoon he is transferring to Florida, where he’ll have four years of immediate eligibility remaining.

A former four-star prospect from Scottsdale, Ariz., Miller played in six games during his two-year career with the Buckeyes. He completed 7-of-14 passes for 101 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions in those contests.

The 6-foot-3 and 215-pound Miller was the third-string quarterback behind starter C.J. Stroud and backup Kyle McCord for much of the season, but was suspended from the team in early November for operating a vehicle while impaired. He was reinstated to the team two weeks later after the charge was reduced to reckless operation, but that allowed true freshman Quinn Ewers to pass him on the depth chart.

Miller did not travel with the team to the regular season finale at Michigan on Nov. 27, then entered his name into the transfer portal the following day. He is one of five scholarship players to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, joining Ewers, linebacker/safety Craig Young, cornerback Ryan Watts and defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young.

Like Ewers, who has since transferred to Texas, Miller will have a chance to compete for the starting spot with the Gators, who saw starter – and one-time Ohio State commit – Emory Jones enter the portal earlier this month.

Redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, who started one game for Florida this fall but is currently sidelined by a knee injury, is the biggest threat to Miller’s chances of being the starter in Gainesville moving forward. He threw for 529 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions while also rushing for 401 yards and three touchdowns as Jones' backup this fall.

