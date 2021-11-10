Ohio State Freshman Walk-On DB Andrew Moore Loses Black Stripe

The Cleveland Heights native is seventh walk-on to shed his stripe since the start of the season.

Freshman defensive back Andrew Moore became the latest newcomer to officially join the Ohio State football program after shedding his black stripe following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound Moore joined the Buckeyes this spring as a walk-on from Cleveland Heights, Ohio. He has not yet appeared in any games, but was named one of three scout team players of the week following the 26-17 win over Nebraska.

“I just want to, first off, thank God,” Moore said as senior cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar removed the stripe from his helmet. “Shoutout BIA. Shoutout Zone 6. Go Bucks.”

Moore is the seventh walk-on to lose his stripe this season, joining offensive lineman Toby Wilson, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch, wide receiver Reis Stocksdale, defensive linemen Bryce and Zach Prater and running back Cayden Saunders.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Zed Key "Couldn't Breathe" Following Game-Winning Layup Against Akron

Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Feeling Comfortable, Earning More Reps In Practice

Jack Miller To Remain Suspended While Buckeyes Gather Information About Arrest

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson To Return To Practice On Tuesday

Las Vegas Raiders Release Former Ohio State CB Damon Arnette

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!