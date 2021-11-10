Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    Ohio State Defensive Back Andrew Moore Loses Black Stripe

    The Cleveland Heights native is seventh walk-on to shed his stripe since the start of the season.
    Freshman defensive back Andrew Moore became the latest newcomer to officially join the Ohio State football program after shedding his black stripe following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

    The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound Moore joined the Buckeyes this spring as a walk-on from Cleveland Heights, Ohio. He has not yet appeared in any games, but was named one of three scout team players of the week following the 26-17 win over Nebraska.

    “I just want to, first off, thank God,” Moore said as senior cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar removed the stripe from his helmet. “Shoutout BIA. Shoutout Zone 6. Go Bucks.”

    Moore is the seventh walk-on to lose his stripe this season, joining offensive lineman Toby Wilson, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch, wide receiver Reis Stocksdale, defensive linemen Bryce and Zach Prater and running back Cayden Saunders

    Ohio State Freshman Walk-On DB Andrew Moore Loses Black Stripe

