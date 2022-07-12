Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Shuts Out Ohio Wesleyan, 53-0

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 53, Ohio Wesleyan 0 - Oct. 6, 1917

Halfback Chic Harley scored three touchdowns as Ohio State blanked Ohio Wesleyan, 53-0, in the second of four straight shutouts to open the 1917 season.

The Buckeyes finished the year at 8-0-1 overall to win their second straight Western Conference (Big Ten) title. They outscored their opponents, 292-6, with the Battling Bishops’ second-quarter drive the closest any team made it to the end zone all season.

Following an Ohio State fumble near midfield, Ohio Wesleyan moved the ball to the 2-yard line. The Buckeyes’ defense held, though, stopping a quarterback sneak on fourth down just shy of the goal line.

The only scores Ohio State allowed all season were field goals in a 26-3 win at Indiana and a 16-3 win at Wisconsin in back-to-back weeks in November.

The lone blemish on the Buckeyes’ record, meanwhile, was a scoreless tie with Auburn in a postseason game that was played in Montgomery, Alabama, for the benefit of Ohio servicemen training for World War I at nearby Camp Sheridan.

