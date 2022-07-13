Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Survives Maryland In Overtime, 52-51

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 52, Maryland 51 (OT) - Nov. 17, 2018

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins accounted for six touchdowns while running back J.K. Dobbins ran for 203 yards and another score as ninth-ranked Ohio State escaped Maryland with a 52-51 overtime win.

The Terrapins rushed out to a 17-3 lead behind a pair of 75-plus-yard touchdown runs by Anthony McFarland, who finished the game with 298 yards on the ground. The Buckeyes trailed until early in the fourth quarter, when Haskins found wide receiver K.J. Hill for a six-yard score to tie it at 31 apiece.

The touchdown pass was Haskins’ 35th on the season, tying him with former quarterback J.T. Barrett for the most in a single season in school history.

Maryland, which was a 14.5-point underdog, answered back with a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome to wide receiver Jeshaun Jones to take a seven-point lead with 7:50 remaining. Haskins then engineered a 12-play, 75-yard drive – capped off with a one-yard run – to even the score again.

The Terrapins regained the lead when they recovered their own fumble in the end zone with 1:41 remaining, but the Buckeyes tied it up as Haskins found wide receiver Binjimen Victor from three yards out with 40 seconds remaining.

In the overtime period, Ohio State converted a 4th-and-1 before Haskins scored his third rushing touchdown of the game to give the Buckeyes their first lead. Maryland scored just two plays later and opted to go for the win, but Pigrome’s two-point conversion attempt sailed out of the back of the end zone.

“I would have probably done the same thing if I was their coach, the way they were gaining yards on us,” head coach Urban Meyer said afterward. “I’m relieved we won.”

