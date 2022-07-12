Ohio State’s Ryan Day Named To Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Day is looking to become the second coach in school history to win the award, joining Jim Tressel in 2002.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was one of 20 coaches named to the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy on Tuesday afternoon.

Named after legendary Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Dodd, the award is given annually to the Football Bowl Subdivision coach whose program “enjoys success on the gridiron while stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.”

The other coaches on the preseason watch list include Alabama’s Nick Saban, Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Baylor’s Dave Aranda, BYU’s Kalani Sitake, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker, N.C. State’s Dave Doreen, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson and Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst.

“College football has seen many changes in recent years, but all of these coaches have held true to our award's three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity," Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation chairman Jim Terry said in a statement. “What separates The Dodd Trophy and truly makes it the most coveted coach of the year award, is our commitment to recognizing all that these coaches do, not only on the football field, but in the classroom and throughout their communities as well."

Day has compiled a 34-4 record in three seasons with the Buckeyes, including two Big Ten championships, two trips to the College Football Playoff and a victory in the 2022 Rose Bowl. He’s looking to become just the second coach in school history to win the award, joining Jim Tressel in 2002.

A midseason watch list – whether it’s adding to or narrowing the field – will be released in the fall, while a panel consisting of previous winners, national media and members of the Dodd family and College Football Hall of Fame will announce finalists for the award at the end of the season. The winner will then be named during the week of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Shuts Out Ohio Wesleyan, 53-0

2023 Maryland DL Jason Moore Commits To Ohio State

2023 Connecticut OT Miles Walker Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State Shares Time-Lapse Of Ohio Stadium's Turf Removal, Installation

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Runs Over Illinois, 60-35

2023 Ohio State DT Target Darron Reed Commits To LSU

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!