Potter is the second player to enter the transfer portal since the spring game, joining fellow defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan.

As first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State redshirt junior defensive lineman Noah Potter has entered his name into the transfer portal.

A former four-star prospect from Mentor, Ohio, Potter played in eight games during his first two years in Columbus but missed all of last season with foot and eye injuries, including a detached retina that nearly cost him the vision in his right eye.

“I could be blind, not playing football right now, just sitting on the sidelines,” Potter said during his media availability on March 24. “Being able to run again and to be able to see, it's just a blessing that I’m here right now compared to where I was last year.”

Potter returned to full health this spring and recorded six tackles and two sacks in last Saturday’s spring game while playing both defensive end and defensive tackle. But playing time would be hard to come by this fall with a considerable amount of talent ahead of him on the depth chart at both positions.

That said, Potter becomes the second defensive lineman to hit the portal this week, joining redshirt sophomore Jacolbe Cowan. His departure puts the Buckeyes at 86 scholarship players on the roster, one over the 85-man limit that they must reach before the start of fall camp.

Potter’s path mimics that of his older brother, Micah Potter, who played for the Buckeyes’ basketball team from 2016-18 but finished his career at Wisconsin. He will now have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school.

