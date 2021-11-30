Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Several other Buckeyes garnered second- or third-team honors, along with some honorable mentions.

After being snubbed last season, Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named first-team All-Big Ten by the conference’s coaches and media on Tuesday afternoon.

Garrett, a fifth-year senior from Las Vegas, has recorded 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one pass break up and one defensive touchdown in 12 games for the Buckeyes this season.

He is the only Ohio State player to garner first-team honors, as the Buckeyes rank 26th in the country in scoring and 52nd in total defense in allowing 20.9 points and 365.4 yards per game.

Senior defensive end Tyreke Smith and redshirt sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman were named second-team all-conference, while junior defensive end Zach Harrison and freshman cornerback Denzel Burke garnered third-team honors from the coaches.

Additionally, senior cornerback Sevyn Banks, redshirt junior cornerback Cam Brown and six-year senior defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson were among the honorable mentions from the coaches.

Harrison earned second-team honors from the media, while Smith and Hickman were third-team selections.

Banks, Brown, Burke, Jackson, redshirt sophomore linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, redshirt sophomore safety Bryson Shaw, redshirt junior Taron Vincent and freshman defensive tackle Tyleik Williams were all honorable mentions from the media.

