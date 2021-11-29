Former Ohio State CB Malcolm Jenkins Named Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award Winner

The award honors student-athletes who have achieved success in humanitarianism following their careers at a Big Ten university.

The Big Ten announced on Monday that former Ohio State cornerback Malcolm Jenkins has been named the winner of the Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award in recognition of his philanthropic efforts after college.

“Jenkins has consistently been a pillar in the locker room and in the communities in which he has lived, worked and played, including his home state of New Jersey, Louisiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania,” the conference said in a statement. “In an effort to enhance the lives of youth in underserved communities, Jenkins launched The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation in 2010.

"The Foundation is dedicated to youth development programs and initiatives that provide innovative learning opportunities, resources and experiences that will help them succeed in life and become productive and contributing members of their community.”

A native of Piscataway, N.J., Jenkins recorded 196 tackles, 18 pass break ups, 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles, three blocked punts and two defensive touchdown in 50 career games (45 starts) with the Buckeyes from 2005-08. He was a consensus All-American and winner of the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back as a senior.

Jenkins was the 14th overall pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2009 NFL Draft. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl three times and won a pair of Super Bowl titles, including one with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

The Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award is named after Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy, who played quarterback at Minnesota, and former Indiana running back Anthony Thompson. Jenkins becomes the second winner in school history, joining former linebacker Chris Spielman in 2012.

