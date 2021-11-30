Michigan’s Josh Gattis On Ohio State: “They’re A Finesse Team, They’re Not A Tough Team”

The Wolverines rushed for 297 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-27 win over the Buckeyes on Saturday.

There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Michigan dominated Ohio State on both sides of the ball in Saturday’s 42-27 win in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines rushed for 297 yards and six touchdowns on offense and recorded four sacks and eight tackles for loss on defense to crush the Buckeyes’ hopes of winning their fifth-straight Big Ten title and reaching the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.

To make matters worse, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said he knew the Wolverines were going to win from the opening drive of the game because of Ohio State’s physicality – or lack thereof.

“(We) started fast in setting the ton for the game and really creating the identity of the game that we were going to dominate on both fronts. Not just the offensive line, but the defensive line, as well, just being able to smash them however we could and really set the tone,” Gattis said on the Inside Michigan Football radio show on Monday night. “They’re a good team. They’re a finesse team, they’re not a tough team.

“We knew that going into the game that we can out-physical them, we can out-tough them and that was going to be the key to the game, and that’s what we prepared for all year long. You saw earlier this year in the game they lost to Oregon, Oregon was the most physical team on the field. That’s the way they lost, so we committed to that recipe and it paid off.”

Gattis’ comments, coupled with head coach Jim Harbaugh’s shot at Ryan Day, will give the Buckeyes plenty of bulletin board material for next year’s matchup in Columbus, which is 362 days and counting away.

