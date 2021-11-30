Report: LSU To Hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly As Next Head Coach

The Fighting Irish are scheduled to open the 2022 season against Ohio State in Columbus.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, LSU is expected to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as its next head coach.

The 60-year-old Kelly spent the last 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish, compiling a 113-40 record and leading the program to the 2013 BCS National Championship Game and a pair of College Football Playoff appearances (2018 and 2020).

Notre Dame just wrapped up its regular season with a win over Stanford on Saturday but needs some help on conference championship weekend if it is going to reach the playoff again this year. The Fighting Irish were No. 6 in the latest rankings.

LSU, meanwhile, mutually agreed to part ways with former head coach Ed Orgeron back in mid-October. He finished out the regular season for the Tigers, who went 6-6, but will not coach in the bowl game.

Each of the Tigers’ last three head coaches have won national titles, including Nick Saban in 2003, Les Miles in 2007 and Orgeron in 2019. Hiring Kelly could help them return to contention sooner rather than later.

This is the latest move in a coaching carousel that saw Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley move to USC on Sunday evening. The Fighting Irish and Sooners now have two of the most attractive openings in college football.

Several coaches with ties to Ohio State will be connected to Notre Dame’s opening, including Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, should he want to return to college football after one season in the NFL.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Malcolm Jenkins Named Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award Winner

Ohio State S Bryson Shaw Says Loss To Michigan Is “The Worst Feeling Ever”

What They're Saying Following Ohio State's Loss At Michigan

Redshirt Freshman QB Jack Miller Announces Decision To Transfer From Ohio State

Ohio State Drops To No. 7 In AP Top 25, Coaches Poll Following Loss At Michigan

Report: Akron Targeting Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson For Head Coaching Vacancy

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!