Ohio State HC Ryan Day Says There’s No Truth To NFL Rumors

A report surfaced over the weekend that suggested Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his agent, former Chicago Bears defensive end Trace Armstrong, could be part of a package deal to join the franchise this offseason.

Armstrong immediately denied the report on Twitter, while Day shot down any notion of him leaving the Buckeyes for a job in the NFL during his Early Signing Day press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ll just tell you what I told the recruits if it ever came up, (which) is there’s nothing to that. There’s no truth to it,” Day said. “The second thing is, I love Ohio State and I love being the head coach at Ohio State.”

Day, who is in the midst of his third full season as the Buckeyes’ head coach, had stints as a quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Ohio State has won a pair of Big Ten titles and reached the College Football Playoff twice under his direction. He led the program to a 10-2 record this season and an appearance in the Rose Bowl against Utah on Jan. 1.

As for the future of the program, the Buckeyes signed 17 players on Wednesday that make up the nation’s fourth-ranked class. They’re expected to sign upward of 20 players by the time the cycle comes to a close in February.

-----

-----

-----

