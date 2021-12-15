LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2021 Early Signing Period

The Buckeyes are expecting signed letters of intent from at least 19 prospects on Wednesday.

Welcome to the first day of the Early Signing Period, which runs though Friday.

Ohio State is expected to sign at least 19 of the nation’s top prospects today, including six in-state players, as well as three from Florida, two from Georgia and Texas and one apiece from Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Utah.

Recruits can begin sending in their National Letter of Intent as early at 7 a.m. Once Ohio State acknowledges the signing, we’ll publish an article and share the link below.

Each story will have all of the vital information about the Buckeyes’ newest signees, as well as a recap of their recruitment and an evaluation of what they’ll bring to the program on the field.

Head coach Ryan Day will then hold a press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center at 1 p.m. to address the signings, as well as preview the upcoming Rose Bowl against Utah.

That said, stay tuned to BuckeyesNow throughout the day for the latest on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

