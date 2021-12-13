Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Eight Ohio State Players Named Second- Or Third-Team All-Americans By Associated Press

    The Buckeyes made history as the first program with three receivers on the list in the same season.
    Author:

    Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, offensive guard Thayer Munford, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and kicker Noah Ruggles were named second-team All-Americans by the Associated Press on Monday afternoon.

    Quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba garnered third-team honors, meanwhile.

    The eight total selections were the most of any school in the country, with the Buckeyes becoming the first program to ever have three wide receivers be named All-Americans in the same season.

    Throw in Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was named a first-team All-American, there are four receivers who played for the Buckeyes last season on the list.

    The Associated Press is one of five selectors that determine consensus and unanimous All-Americans, joining the American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

    Olave, Petit-Frere and Ruggles were named second-team All-Americans by Walter Camp on Thursday, while Wilson and Petit-Frere were named first-team All-Americans by the FWAA on Friday. Olave also garnered second-team honors from the FWAA.

    The other selectors will announce their respective teams later this week. Any Buckeyes who are named first-team All-Americans will then have a tree planted in their honor at Buckeye Grove outside of Ohio Stadium.

    Eight Ohio State Players Named Second- Or Third-Team AP All-Americans

