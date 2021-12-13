Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Report: Ohio State Adds Buffalo To 2028 Football Schedule

    The two programs have met just once, with the Buckeyes beating the Bulls in 2013 season opener.
    According to a report from FBSchedules.com, Ohio State will open the 2028 season against Buffalo.

    The game, which will take place on Sept. 2, will be just the second meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes previously beat the Bulls and star linebacker Khalil Mack, 40-20, in the 2013 season opener.

    Per the report, Ohio State will pay the Mid-American Conference foe $1.9 million to play the game in Columbus.

    The only other non-conference opponent currently on the Buckeyes’ schedule for that season is Alabama. The trip to Tuscaloosa is the back end of a home-and-home series with the Crimson Tide.

    Buffalo finished the 2021 season at 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the MAC.

