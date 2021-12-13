Report: Ohio State Adds Buffalo To 2028 Football Schedule

The two programs have met just once, with the Buckeyes beating the Bulls in 2013 season opener.

According to a report from FBSchedules.com, Ohio State will open the 2028 season against Buffalo.

The game, which will take place on Sept. 2, will be just the second meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes previously beat the Bulls and star linebacker Khalil Mack, 40-20, in the 2013 season opener.

Per the report, Ohio State will pay the Mid-American Conference foe $1.9 million to play the game in Columbus.

The only other non-conference opponent currently on the Buckeyes’ schedule for that season is Alabama. The trip to Tuscaloosa is the back end of a home-and-home series with the Crimson Tide.

Buffalo finished the 2021 season at 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the MAC.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Transferring To Texas

Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s Agent Denies Report Linking Them To Chicago Bears

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Fourth In Heisman Trophy Voting

Stroud Pays Homage To Ohio State’s Heisman Trophy Winners With Suit Lining

Ohio State CB Ryan Watts Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!