Is Urban Meyer Heading to Jacksonville?

The former Buckeye head coach is reportedly the Jaguars first choice if he wants the job.

Black Monday in the NFL meant pink slips for a few more coaches, officially opening six NFL head coaching jobs (as of now) this offseason.

The rumor mill has been turning rapidly the last week or so, including what's perhaps becoming the worst kept secret in the NFL right now: if Urban Meyer wants to become the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the job is his.

The Jaguars fired Doug Marrone on Monday after they had recently parted ways with General Manager Dave Caldwell. So now the job is officially open - but if the Jags want to convince Meyer to take over, it's going to cost them dearly.

Meyer reportedly wants $12 million annually to lead the franchise that was in the AFC Championship Game only a few years ago, but suddenly finds themselves with the worst record in the NFL and the No. 1 overall pick in April's upcoming draft to prove it.

So why would Meyer take the job? And how would he address questions around the health issues he cited when retiring from Ohio State?

There are plenty of people that think Meyer has much more to lose than he has to gain by trying to take over an NFL team, but whether or not that's true, every man has his price. And a salary of $1 million per month sounds pretty enticing.

Check out the video above for why I think Meyer is considering the job.

