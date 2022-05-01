Former College Basketball Player Malik Smith Invited To Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp

Smith is the older brother of former Ohio State defensive end and Seattle Seahawks draft pick Tyreke Smith.

After participating in Ohio State’s Pro Day in March, former college basketball player turned tight end Malik Smith has been invited to participate in the Cleveland Browns’ rookie minicamp.

The 6-foot-6 and 265-pound Smith – who is the older brother of former Buckeyes defensive end and Seattle Seahawks fifth-round pick Tyreke Smith – has not played organized football since Pop Warner. He instead played college basketball at UNC Asheville, Bryant and Fisk University before transitioning to football with the help of former Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley.

As mentioned, the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, native put his talents on display for the more than 100 representatives from all 32 NFL teams during Ohio State’s Pro Day. He apparently did enough that afternoon to earn an opportunity with the hometown Browns.

“He’s a hard-ass worker. He’s a sponge, just willing to learn. The sky is the limit for him,” the younger Smith said of his brother “He just started training for this, and you can already see the transition he’s had. The more work he puts in, the better he’s going to get. I feel like he can be a great tight end.”

If Smith ultimately earns a spot on Cleveland’s roster, he’ll follow the same path as former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, who played basketball at Kent State before embarking on a soon-to-be Hall of Fame career in football.

