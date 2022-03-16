Roby was traded to the Saints just days before the 2021 season opener and appeared in 14 games last year.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Ohio State cornerback Bradley Roby has agreed to a contract extension with the New Orleans Saints, though the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2014 NFL Draft, Roby spent five seasons with the franchise before signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans in 2018. He subsequently signed a three-year extension, but was traded to the Saints just days before the 2021 season opener.

The 29-year-old Roby has recorded 352 tackles, 86 pass break ups, 15 tackles for loss, 12 interceptions, six quarterback hits, five sacks, five fumble recoveries, four defensive touchdowns and one forced fumbles in 199 career games, including a win in Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos.

Roby was set to have a cap hit of $10.169 million in 2022, but his extension will reduce that number and free up some space for the Saints. It also ensures he’ll remain in New Orleans alongside former Buckeyes like wide receiver Michael Thomas, tight end Nick Vannett, linebacker Pete Werner, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Malcolm Jenkins.

