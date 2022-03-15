Hooker bounced back from an Achilles injury in 2020 to play in 16 games for the Cowboys last season.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Ohio State safety Malik Hooker has agreed to return to the Dallas Cowboys on a a two-year, $8 million deal.

A first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft, Hooker spent four seasons with the franchise before signing with the Cowboys last summer. He’s dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career, including a torn ACL and MCL during his rookie season and torn Achilles in 2020.

The 25-year-old Hooker bounced back to play in 16 games for Dallas last season, including three starts, and finished the season with 44 tackles and one interception. He’s now totaled 173 tackles, 13 pass break ups, eight interceptions, two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in 53 career games, including two playoffs appearances.

Hooker now becomes the second former Buckeye to re-sign with the Cowboys in as many days, joining long snapper Jake McQuaide, who agreed to a one-year veterans minimum deal on Monday. He rejoins former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Noah Brown on Dallas’ roster.

Other former Buckeyes on the free-agent market this offseason include include cornerback Eli Apple, offensive linemen Andrew Norwell and Billy Price, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Tyquan Lewis and safety Nate Ebner.

Offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, meanwhile, agreed to a two-year, $5.75 million deal with the Tennessee Titans on Monday after four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

