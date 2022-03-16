Lewis played in just eight games last season before tearing his patellar tendon on an interception return.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former Ohio State defensive end Tyquan Lewis is returning to the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year, $3 million deal.

A second-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft, Lewis has recorded 59 tackles, 22 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five pass break ups and one interception in 42 career games with the franchise, including 12 starts.

The 27-year-old Lewis played in just eight games in 2021, however, as he suffered a season-ending knee injury while returning the aforementioned interception in an overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. He also dealt with a torn ligament in his toe as a rookie and high ankle sprain during his second year in 2019.

Lewis was one of 10 former Buckeyes on the free-agent market this offseason, joining cornerback Eli Apple; offensive linemen Jamarco Jones, Andrew Norwell and Billy Price; defensive end Jalyn Holmes; defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins; and safeties Malik Hooker and Nate Ebner; and long snapper Jake McQuaide.

Jones landed a two-year, $5.75 million deal with the Titans, while Hooker (two years, $8 million) and McQuaide (one-year veterans minimum) both re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State S Malik Hooker Re-Signing With Dallas Cowboys

Former Ohio State LS Jake McQuaide Re-Signing With Dallas Cowboys

Former Ohio State OL Jamarco Jones Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Titans

2023 Indiana OL Trevor Lauck Lists Ohio State Among Top Schools

Ohio State To Put More On QB C.J. Stroud’s Plate In 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars Release Former Ohio State RB Carlos Hyde

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!