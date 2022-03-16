Skip to main content

Report: Former Ohio State Defensive End Tyquan Lewis Re-Signing With Indianapolis Colts

Lewis played in just eight games last season before tearing his patellar tendon on an interception return.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former Ohio State defensive end Tyquan Lewis is returning to the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year, $3 million deal.

A second-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft, Lewis has recorded 59 tackles, 22 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five pass break ups and one interception in 42 career games with the franchise, including 12 starts.

The 27-year-old Lewis played in just eight games in 2021, however, as he suffered a season-ending knee injury while returning the aforementioned interception in an overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. He also dealt with a torn ligament in his toe as a rookie and high ankle sprain during his second year in 2019.

Lewis was one of 10 former Buckeyes on the free-agent market this offseason, joining cornerback Eli Apple; offensive linemen Jamarco JonesAndrew Norwell and Billy Price; defensive end Jalyn Holmes; defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins; and safeties Malik Hooker and Nate Ebner; and long snapper Jake McQuaide.

Jones landed a two-year, $5.75 million deal with the Titans, while Hooker (two years, $8 million) and McQuaide (one-year veterans minimum) both re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former Ohio State S Malik Hooker Re-Signing With Dallas Cowboys

Former Ohio State LS Jake McQuaide Re-Signing With Dallas Cowboys

Former Ohio State OL Jamarco Jones Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Titans

2023 Indiana OL Trevor Lauck Lists Ohio State Among Top Schools

Ohio State To Put More On QB C.J. Stroud’s Plate In 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars Release Former Ohio State RB Carlos Hyde

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

E.J. Liddell
Basketball

Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named Third-Team All-American By Associated Press

By Andrew Lind8 hours ago
Malik Hooker
Football

Former Ohio State S Malik Hooker Re-Signing With Dallas Cowboys

By Andrew Lind10 hours ago
Jake McQuaide
Football

Former Ohio State LS Jake McQuaide Re-Signing With Dallas Cowboys

By Andrew LindMar 14, 2022
Jamarco Jones
Football

Former Ohio State OL Jamarco Jones Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Tennessee Titans

By Andrew LindMar 14, 2022
E.J. Liddell
Basketball

Ohio State Remains Unranked In Final Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

By Andrew LindMar 14, 2022
Jacy Sheldon
Basketball

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Team Earns No. 6 Seed In NCAA Tournament

By Andrew LindMar 13, 2022
Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann Previews NCAA Tournament Matchup With Loyola Chicago

By Andrew LindMar 13, 2022
Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Ohio State Earns No. 7 Seed In NCAA Tournament, To Play Loyola Chicago On Friday

By Andrew LindMar 13, 2022