Jones spent the last four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after being selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Ohio State offensive lineman Jamarco Jones has agreed to a two-year, $5.75 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. The contract, which includes $3.15 million in guaranteed money, will be finalized once the NFL’s league year officially begins on Wednesday.

A fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jones has played in 36 games for the franchise over the last four seasons, including seven starts. He’s notably allowed just six quarterback hits and three sacks in 411 pass-blocking snaps while playing right tackle, left guard and right guard.

Although the 25-year-old Jones will be the only former Buckeye on the Titans’ roster, he’ll be coached by former Ohio State defensive lineman and assistant coach Mike Vrabel. The two just missed each other, as Vrabel’s final year in Columbus was one season prior to Jones’ arrival.

Jones is one of 10 former Buckeyes to hit the free-agent market this offseason, joining cornerback Eli Apple, offensive linemen Andrew Norwell and Billy Price, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Tyquan Lewis, safeties Malik Hooker and Nate Ebner and long snapper Jake McQuaide.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Indiana OL Trevor Lauck Lists Ohio State Among Top Schools

Ohio State To Put More On QB C.J. Stroud’s Plate In 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars Release Former Ohio State RB Carlos Hyde

Former Ohio State TE Marcus Baugh Drafted By USFL’s Michigan Panthers

Former Ohio State OL Matthew Burrell Drafted By USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits

Ohio State OL Harry Miller Medically Retiring From Football, Citing Mental Health

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!