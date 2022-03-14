Skip to main content

Report: Former Ohio State Long Snapper Jake McQuaide Re-Signing With Dallas Cowboys

The one-year deal will pay the two-time Pro Bowler roughly $1.12 million next season.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Ohio State long snapper Jake McQuaide will return to the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year veterans minimum deal.

Under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, that means McQuaide will make roughly $1.12 million next season as a player with seven years of experience or more.

The 34-year-old McQuaide joined the Cowboys last year after 10 seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He played in 184 career games, including an appearance in Super Bowl LIII, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017.

McQuaide remains one of three former Buckeyes on the Cowboys’ roster, joining running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Noah Brown. Safety Malik Hooker, meanwhile, is among those testing free agency after spending last season in Dallas.

Other former Ohio State players on the free-agent market this offseason include cornerback Eli Apple; offensive linemen Jamarco Jones, Andrew Norwell and Billy Price; defensive end Jalyn Holmes; defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Tyquan Lewis; and safety Nate Ebner.

Jones has already found a new home, agreeing to a two-year, $5.75 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

-----

-----

-----

