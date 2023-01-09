Former Ohio State cornerback J.K. Johnson announced on Sunday evening he is transferring to LSU, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

A former four-star prospect from St. Louis De Smet, Johnson recorded 20 tackles in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season, including five starts with fifth-year senior Cameron Brown and sophomore Denzel Burke sidelined by injury.

Johnson was expected to compete with sophomore Jordan Hancock and freshman Jyaire Brown for the starting spot opposite of Burke next season but instead entered his name into the portal on Tuesday.

He'll now be reunited in Baton Rouge with his former high school coach, Robert Steeples, who just finished his first season as the Tigers’ cornerbacks coach.

Johnson is the fourth scholarship player to announce his transfer destination since the end of the regular season, joining linebacker Teradja Mitchell (Florida) and safeties Jantzen Dunn (Kentucky) and Jaylen Johnson (Memphis).

He also the second former Ohio State cornerback to transfer to LSU in as many years, joining Sevyn Banks, who recorded five tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in two games before suffering a season-ending spinal injury.

