Former Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson announced on Sunday afternoon he is transferring to Memphis, where he’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

A former three-star prospect from Cincinnati La Salle, Johnson did not appear in any games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons after tearing his ACL during fall camp heading into his freshman season in 2021.

Johnson will be reunited with former Buckeyes secondary coach Matt Barnes, who just wrapped up his first season as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator, as well as former defensive lineman Cormontae Hamilton.

He is third scholarship player to announce his transfer destination since the end of the regular season, joining linebacker Teradja Mitchell (Florida) and fellow safety Jantzen Dunn (Kentucky). He's since been joined by cornerback J.K. Johnson, who announced his commitment to LSU later in the day.

