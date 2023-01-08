Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave Become First Rookies From Same School With 1,000 Receiving Yards

Former Ohio State wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave on Sunday became the first rookies from the same college to have 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick of the New York Jets in last year’s NFL Draft, eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in last week’s 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He came into Sunday’s season-finale against the Miami Dolphins with 74 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Olave – who was selected by the New Orleans Saints just one pick later – went over 1,000 yards with a 25-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He now has 69 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns on the year.

This is just fourth time in NFL history that multiple rookies have had 1,000 yards in the same season, a feat last accomplished by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1,455), Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (1,026) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (1,015) in 2021.

Wilson and Olave are also the fourth and fifth Buckeyes to go over 1,000 receiving yards during their rookie seasons, joining Joey Galloway (1,039) in 1995, Terry Glenn (1,132) in 1996 and Michael Thomas, who set the Saints’ franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie with 1,137 in 2016.

Drake London, who was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is third among rookie wide receivers with 66 catches for 746 yards and four touchdowns, meanwhile.

