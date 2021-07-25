Tennessee Titans Sign Former Ohio State DE John Simon

Simon will be reunited in Tennessee with Mike Vrabel, who was his position coach in Columbus.

The Tennessee Titans announced on Sunday afternoon they have signed former Ohio State defensive end John Simon, though the terms of the deal were not released.

A fourth-round pick (No. 129 overall) of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft, Simon has also spent time with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. He’s recorded 277 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, 11 pass break ups, two forced fumbles in 97 career games, which includes a win in Super Bowl LIII.

Simon, a former four-star prospect from Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, recorded 154 tackles, 20.5 sacks and 10 pass breakups in 50 games for the Buckeyes from 2009-12. He was a two-time team captain and named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

Simon will be reunited in Tennessee with head coach Mike Vrabel, who was the defensive line coach at Ohio State in 2012, as well as the linebackers coach in Houston from 2014-16. He also joins rookie kicker Blake Haubeil as the only Buckeyes on the Titans’ roster.

