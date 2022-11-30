Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Wednesday afternoon as one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award, which – like the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award – is given annually to the best player in college football.

Stroud, a sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for 3,340 yards and is tied for the national lead with 37 touchdowns. He also leads the country in passing efficiency with a 176.25 rating.

Other finalists for the award, which is named after former Yale captain and head coach Walter Camp, include Michigan running back Blake Corum, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

More News From Sports Illustrated: After Beatdown In Columbus, Michigan Controls This Rivalry Now | Caleb Williams Delivers His Crowning Moment In Revitalized Coliseum | SI’s Top 10: Why USC Holds Remaining Cards In Playoff Race

Stroud, who is also a finalist for the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards, is looking to become the fourth player in school history to be named the Walter Camp Player of the Year, joining Archie Griffin in 1974-75, running back Eddie George in 1995 and quarterback Troy Smith in 2006.

The winner of all three awards will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8. Quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young were the last Buckeyes to be named finalists in 2019.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Stroud, Harrison, Johnson, Jackson Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Receiver Of The Year

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, QB Of The Year

Ohio State Falls To No. 5 In Playoff Rankings After Loss To Michigan

Ohio State’s Harrison, Tuimoloau, Eichenberg Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Maxwell Award Finalist

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!