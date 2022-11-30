Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Receiver Of The Year

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named on Wednesday afternoon the Big Ten's Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year.

Harrison, a sophomore from Philadelphia, has hauled in 72 passes this season for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns, which is tied for third nationally. That includes three-touchdown performances in wins over Arkansas State and Michigan State.

This fall, Harrison and fellow sophomore Emeka Egbuka (1,039 yards) became just the second set of teammates in school history to top 1,000 yards in the same season, joining Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2021.

Harrison, who was also named a finalist this week for the Biletnikoff Award as one of the nation's top pass-catchers, is the first Buckeye to be named the Big Ten's receiver of the year, which has been presented annually since 2011.

With at least one more season before he can enter the NFL Draft, Harrison will now look to become the second player in conference history to win the award twice, jointing former Penn State wideout Allen Robinson (2012-13).

