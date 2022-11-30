Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Wednesday afternoon the Big Ten's Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year.

A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns, which is tied with Houston's Clayton Tune for the most in the country.

Stroud, who also leads the nation in quarterback efficiency with a 176.25 rating, earned the conference's offensive player of the week honor three times this season following wins over Toledo, Michigan State and Indiana.

He threw at least five touchdown passes in four games this fall, including the three mentioned above. That was highlighted by a six-touchdown performance against the Spartans, which tied his career high and the school single-game record.

Stroud, who was named a finalist this week for the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards, also took home the Big Ten's offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year honors last fall. It was the first time in conference history that a player won all three awards in the same season.

This is the 11th time that an Ohio State player has been named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the year, joining running back Eddie George in 1995, offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1996, quarterback Troy Smith in 2006, quarterback Braxton Miller in 2012-13, running back Ezekiel Elliott in 2015, quarterback Dwayne Haskins in 2018, quarterback Justin Fields in 2019-20 and Stroud in 2021.

It's also the 10th time a Buckeye has been named the conference’s quarterback of the year joining Miller in 2012-13, J.T. Barrett in 2014 and 2016-17, Haskins in 2018, Fields in 2019-20 and Stroud in 2021.

That said, Stroud is the only player in Big Ten history to throw 30 or more touchdown passes in back-to-back seasons, as he threw 44 last year and 37 this fall. His 81 passing touchdowns rank fifth all-time on the Big Ten's career list.

