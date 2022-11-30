Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., offensive tackle Paris Johnson and offensive guard Donovan Jackson were named first-team All-Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon.

Stroud, a redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., threw for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns this season to be named the conference's offensive player and quarterback of the year.

Harrison, a sophomore from Philadelphia, caught 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns, which is tied for third nationally. He was also named the Big Ten's receiver of the year on Wednesday.

Johnson and Jackson, meanwhile, paved the way for an offense that averaged 44.5 points and 492.7 yards per game this season. The Buckeyes allowed just eight sacks all year, good for fifth in the country.

Stroud, Harrison and Johnson were first-team selections by both the conference's coaches and media, while Jackson earned second-team honors from the coaches.

More News From Sports Illustrated: After Beatdown In Columbus, Michigan Controls This Rivalry Now | Caleb Williams Delivers His Crowning Moment In Revitalized Coliseum | SI’s Top 10: Why USC Holds Remaining Cards In Playoff Race

Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and fifth-year senior offensive guard Matthew Jones were unanimous second-team selections, while senior offensive tackle Dawand Jones garnered second-team honors from the media.

Redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams was a unanimous third-team selection, while redshirt sophomore center Luke Wypler and redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover earned third-team honors from the media.

Lastly, sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson received honorable mention. That means 24 Ohio State players earned all-conference honors this season, including 11 on offense, 11 on defense and two on special teams.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Receiver Of The Year

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, QB Of The Year

Ohio State Falls To No. 5 In Playoff Rankings After Loss To Michigan

Ohio State’s Harrison, Tuimoloau, Eichenberg Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Maxwell Award Finalist

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Davey O'Brien Award Finalist

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!