Former Ohio State defensive linemen Cameron Heyward and Sam Hubbard were recently nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which is considered the NFL’s most prestigious individual honor.

Established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 in honor of late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, the award recognizes players who have exhibited excellence on the field and volunteer work off of it.

One player from each of the NFL’s 32 teams is nominated, with each receiving a $40,000 donation in their name to the charity of their choice and a helmet decal depicting the trophy to wear for the remainder of the season.

The winner will be revealed during the NFL Honors awards show in February. He will receive a $250,000 donation in his name to the charity of his choice, as well as a patch depicting the trophy to wear on his uniform until he retires.

Heyward, who has been nominated for the award five times during his 12-year career, gives back to the local community through his foundation, The Heyward House. That includes initiatives that support teachers and young men in need of dress clothes for job interviews, internships and more.

“There are a lot of guys in the league who give back," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “I think where Cam stands out is his consistency. Year in and year out, he's been a consistent leader and role model on the field and in the community for the young players on this team. It's been special having a guy like that in our locker room for over a decade now.”

This marks the second straight year that Hubbard, who is in his fifth season with the Bengals, has been honored by his hometown franchise. He created the Sam Hubbard Foundation with the goal of bringing equitable access to food, education and a healthy lifestyle to local residents.

“As an NFL player, I think your on-field performance is just a small part of what your legacy will be when it's all said and done,” Hubbard said. “What you do for others, how you treat the people around you and the lasting impact you leave on your community are just as important as wins and losses.”

Wide receiver Cris Carter is the only former Buckeye to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, doing so in 1999.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Looking To Become First Team To Win Every New Year’s Six Bowl Game

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting

Ohio State Promoting Keenan Bailey To Tight Ends Coach

39 Ohio State Football Players Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors

Ohio State’s Harrison Jr., Johnson Named First-Team All-Americans By FWAA

Harrison Jr., Johnson Also Named Walter Camp First-Team All-Americans

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!