39 Ohio State Football Players Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten announced on Friday afternoon that 39 members of the Ohio State football program have earned academic all-conference honors for their work in the classroom this fall.

These players carry a 3.0 grade-point average or high, though sixth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles was one of 57 student-athletes conference-wide with a 4.0. He's already earned a degree in sports management from North Carolina and is now working on his master’s degree in sports coaching.

Seventh-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson and sixth-year senior tight end/fullback Mitch Rossi, meanwhile, both earned academic All-Big honors for the fifth-time in their careers.

Rossi has already has a degree in finance and is enrolled in the Buckeyes’ human resources management graduate program, while Robinson – who already has degrees in human nutrition and human development and family services – is pursuing a third degree in kinesiology.

The full list of the Ohio State football program’s academic All-Big Ten honorees can be found below:

Redshirt freshman LS Mason Arnold - Finance

- Finance Fifth-year senior WR Kamryn Babb - Kinesiology

- Kinesiology Redshirt freshman WR Jayden Ballard - Sport Coaching, Recreation and Physical Education

- Sport Coaching, Recreation and Physical Education Redshirt sophomore DL Quinton Burke - Zoology

- Zoology Redshirt freshman LB Reid Carrico - Construction Systems Management

- Construction Systems Management Sophomore WR Emeka Egbuka - Marketing

- Marketing Redshirt freshman OL Jack Forsman - Accounting

- Accounting Redshirt sophomore TE Patrick Gurd - Health Sciences

- Health Sciences Redshirt sophomore DT Ty Hamilton - Consumer and Family Financial Services

- Consumer and Family Financial Services Sophomore CB Jordan Hancock - Human Development and Family Science

- Human Development and Family Science Sophomore WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - Finance

- Finance Redshirt freshman TE Sam Hart - Marketing

- Marketing Sophomore RB TreVeyon Henderson - Sport Industry

- Sport Industry Sophomore OG Donovan Jackson - Sport Industry

- Sport Industry Junior OT Paris Johnson - Journalism

- Journalism Redshirt sophomore DB Cameron Kittle - Construction Systems Management

- Construction Systems Management Redshirt sophomore OL Trey Leroux - Finance

- Finance Redshirt freshman LS Max Lomonico - Human Development and Family Science

- Human Development and Family Science Sophomore QB Kyle McCord - Communication

- Communication Redshirt junior DT Jaden McKenzie - Human Development and Family Science

- Human Development and Family Science Redshirt freshman OL Zen Michalski - Sport Industry

- Sport Industry Sophomore P Jesse Mirco - Sport Industry

- Sport Industry Fifth-year senior LB Teradja Mitchell - Sport Industry

- Sport Industry Redshirt freshman WR Joop Mitchell - Finance

- Finance Redshirt freshman DB Andrew Moore - Consumer and Family Financial Services

- Consumer and Family Financial Services Redshirt sophomore LB Elias Myers - Sport Industry

- Sport Industry Redshirt freshman DL Bryce Prater - Construction Systems Management

- Construction Systems Management Redshirt freshman DL Zach Prater - Construction Systems Management

- Construction Systems Management Redshirt freshman QB Chad Ray - Health Sciences

- Health Sciences Seventh-year senior LS Bradley Robinson - Kinesiology

- Kinesiology Sixth-year senior TE/FB Mitch Rossi - Human Resources Management

- Human Resources Management Sixth-year senior K Noah Ruggles - Sports Coaching

- Sports Coaching Redshirt sophomore K/CB Jake Seibert - Finance

- Finance Junior LB Cody Simon - Finance

- Finance Redshirt junior OL Ryan Smith - Sport Industry

- Sport Industry Redshirt sophomore SAF Kourt Williams - Communication

- Communication Redshirt sophomore RB Miyan Williams - Human Development and Family Science

- Human Development and Family Science Redshirt freshman OL Toby Wilson - Sport Industry

- Sport Industry Redshirt sophomore OC Luke Wypler - Sport Industry

