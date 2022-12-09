Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and offensive tackle Paris Johnson were named first-team All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America on Friday afternoon.

A sophomore from Philadelphia, Harrison led the Buckeyes with 72 catches for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named the Big Ten’s receiver of the year and was one of three finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which was presented to Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt on Thursday.

Johnson, meanwhile, allowed just one sack this season in 757 offensive snaps in his first season as Ohio State’s starting left tackle. The junior from Cincinnati helped keep quarterback C.J. Stroud clean while the offense averaged 44.5 points and 492.7 yards per game.

Lastly, redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg earned second-team honors after recording a team-high 112 tackles – including 72 solo stops, which was tied for third nationally – 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Ranking All 41 FBS Bowl Games By Watchability | The Heisman Finalists: Four Different Roads, Same Star Power | What Makes Each Heisman Finalist Special

Harrison and Johnson were named first-team All-Americans on Thursday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, so they’ll already have a tree planted in Buckeye Grove in their honor. But this means they’re now on the cusp of becoming consensus All-Americans.

The other selectors that determine consensus (three) and unanimous (five) All-Americans are the Associated Press, which will announce their All-American teams on Monday, Sporting News (Tuesday) and the American Football Coaches Association (Wednesday).

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Harrison Jr., Johnson Named Walter Camp First-Team All-Americans

Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt, Not Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Wins Biletnikoff Award

2023 CB Commit Jermaine Mathews Reaffirms Pledge To Ohio State

2023 Ohio State Safety Commit Malik Hartford Named Division I Co-DPOY

Ohio State's Gene Smith Soliciting “Additional Support” For NIL Collectives

2023 Ohio State CB Commit Jermaine Mathews Named Division II DPOY

Ohio State Freshman DE Omari Abor Loses Black Stripe

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!