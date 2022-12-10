Ohio State Promoting Keenan Bailey To Tight Ends Coach

As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel and subsequently confirmed to BuckeyesNow by a school spokesperson, Ohio State is promoting senior advisor to the head coach Keenan Bailey to tight ends coach.

The 27-year-old Bailey will replace Kevin Wilson, who served as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator and tight ends coach but was recently named the head coach at Tulsa. It’s unclear who will replace him as offensive coordinator, though.

Bailey is in the midst of his seventh season at Ohio State, joining the program as an offensive intern in 2016. He then became an offensive quality control coach, working with the running backs, wide receivers and quarterbacks before being promoted to his current position last offseason.

In that role, Bailey assisted head coach Ryan Day and other coaches with game planning and recruiting. He also spent time with redshirt junior tight end Cade Stover over the summer, helping him develop from a defensive-minded player to an All-Big Ten performer.

“Keenan is probably the best-held secret in this whole entire place,” Stover said on Aug. 15. “I love talking to that dude. He helps me so much and he’s just a very, very smart mind with football.”

Bailey had already stepped in for Wilson on the recruiting trail, as he was in Savannah, Ga., earlier this week to check in on 2024 four-star tight end Michael Smith. Smith's coach tweeted about the visit, foreshadowing Bailey’s promotion.

That said, Bailey won’t begin his on-field role until next month, as Wilson said this week he will remain with the Buckeyes through their College Football Playoff run.

NCAA rules currently limit teams to 10 full-time assistants, so Bailey’s internal promotion also opens the door for Ohio State to do the same with the vacant offensive coordinator position.

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and offensive line coach/associate head coach Justin Frye, who previously served as the offensive coordinator at UCLA, are both potential candidates for that role.

