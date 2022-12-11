Ohio State Looking To Become First Team To Win Every New Year’s Six Bowl Game

With a win over Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl later this month, Ohio State would become the first team to win every bowl game that comprises the New Year’s Six.

The Buckeyes have won the Rose Bowl nine times (16 appearances), Fiesta Bowl five times (nine), Sugar Bowl four times (six), Cotton Bowl twice (two) and Orange Bowl once (two).

This will be their first appearance in the Peach Bowl, meanwhile, as it historically paired the ACC against the SEC but now features two at-large teams when it is not a semifinal matchup.

Several other programs are just one bowl win away from completing the cycle, though Ohio State is the only school with an opportunity to do it this year. That includes:

Alabama - Fiesta Bowl (0-1)

Florida State - Rose Bowl (0-1)

Georgia - Fiesta Bowl

LSU - Rose Bowl

Miami (Fla.) - Fiesta (0-4)

Notre Dame - Peach

Oklahoma - Peach (0-1)

Penn State - Peach

Tennessee - Rose (0-2)

Texas - Peach

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Ranking All 41 FBS Bowl Games By Watchability | USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy | Desmond Howard Upset With "Baffling" Heisman Voting

The Seminoles notably won the 2014 BCS National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl (stadium), but the actual Rose Bowl saw Michigan State beat Stanford, 24-20, five days prior.

The Hurricanes have had the most opportunities to complete the cycle with four losses in the Fiesta Bowl. Two were national championship games, including a double-overtime loss to the Buckeyes in 2003.

The Bulldogs have never played in the Fiesta Bowl, the Tigers have never played in the Rose Bowl and the Fighting Irish, Nittany Lions and Longhorns have never played in the Peach Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Sooners were the last team with an opportunity to cross the final New Year's Six bowl game off of the list, but they lost the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl to LSU.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting

Ohio State Promoting Keenan Bailey To Tight Ends Coach

39 Ohio State Football Players Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors

Ohio State’s Harrison Jr., Johnson Named First-Team All-Americans By FWAA

Harrison Jr., Johnson Also Named Walter Camp First-Team All-Americans

Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt, Not Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Wins Biletnikoff Award

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!