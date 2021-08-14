Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Receives Standing Ovation In Chicago Bears Debut

The Chicago Bears haven’t had an all-time great under center since Sid Luckman led the franchise to four NFL championships between 1939-50, so you’ll have to excuse the fanbase for being a bit excited about the prospects of former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, made his preseason debut in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins at Solider Field. And as he ran onto the field in relief of starter Andy Dalton, he received a standing ovation from those in attendance.

Fields has completed 13-of-19 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown while also rushing five times for 33 yards and one more score to pull the Bears from a 13-0 deficit to a 17-13 lead. He's only going to add to those totals as the game goes on, too, since the plan is for him to play well into the second half.

"I would say that for Justin, (he'll play) for sure past halftime,” head coach Matt Nagy said earlier this week. “I hate to say that anything is 100 percent, but the mindset going into it is he's going to get a lot of reps. Does that take him into the fourth quarter? Maybe. Who knows? We'll see. But the more reps we can get him right now, the better. It's only going to help him.”

