Ohio State QB Coach Corey Dennis Named To 247Sports' 30 Under 30 List

Dennis is listed among college football’s rising stars for the third year in a row.

Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis was named this week as one of the 30 best coaches under the age of 30 by 247Sports.

The 29-year-old Dennis is entering his seventh season with the Buckeyes, as he served as an intern in 2015, graduate assistant from 2016-17, senior quality control coach from 2018-19 and quarterbacks coach in 2020. He played a significant role in former quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields being named Heisman Trophy finalists, which is why he was also on the 30 under 30 list the last two seasons.

“Dennis has done nothing but help produce and recruit stellar quarterbacks while at Ohio State,” 247Sports national college football writer Chris Hummer said. “As an offensive assistant in 2018, Dennis worked closely with Dwayne Haskins. The last two years, (he) tutored All-American Justin Fields.

“Additionally, Dennis has helped the Buckeyes to major recruiting wins. Dennis led Ohio State's recruitment of five-star quarterback Kyle McCord and most recently played a big part in the Buckeyes beating out Texas for Lone Star State product Quinn Ewers.”

Other coaches on the list with ties to Ohio State include Boston College linebacker coach Sean Duggan and Louisiana Tech inside wide receivers coach Trey Holtz.

The 29-year-old Duggan spent one season in Columbus as a defensive graduate assistant in 2019 before joining former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley on the Eagles’ staff.

The 27-year-old Holtz, meanwhile, is the grandson of legendary coach Lou Holtz. He spent three seasons with the Buckeyes from 2017-19, serving as an assistant running backs coach, assistant tight ends coach and offensive graduate assistant.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Freshman QB Kyle McCord Loses Black Stripe

75 Former Ohio State Players On 2021 NFL Preseason Rosters

Photos From Ohio State's Eighth Practice Of Fall Camp

Ohio State LS Bradley Robinson Named To Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

Dawand Jones' Newfound Love Of Football Helping Him Emerge On Ohio State OL

Ohio State Freshman S Jaylen Johnson Out For Season With Torn ACL

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook