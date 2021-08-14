QB Quinn Ewers To Arrive At Ohio State On Saturday

Ewers won’t participate in his first practice with the Buckeyes until at least Monday.

Although it was previously reported that he would be on campus Thursday, soon-to-be Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers told Buckeye Scoop’s Kirk Barton he will arrive on Saturday afternoon instead.

How quickly the 6-foot-3 and 206-pounder will be able to contribute for the Buckeyes remains to be seen, however.

“(Quarterbacks) coach (Corey) Dennis was saying that he was going to take it slow and not throw the whole playbook at me so that I’m not bombarded with all of these plays,” Ewers said.

Ohio State is set to hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday morning before taking Sunday off. That means Ewers – who still had to finish an online class after announcing his decision to reclassify from the class of 2022 – won’t suit up for the first time until Monday, otherwise known as practice No. 11 of fall camp.

There’s no doubt Ewers is behind the other quarterbacks in terms of the playbook and practice time, but he fully expects to compete with redshirt freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord for the starting spot.

“(I want to) come in and compete,” Ewers said. “Just me trying to be the best teammate I can be. Hardest worker I can be. I try to live off of those three things — hard worker, good teammate and just compete. At the end of the day, if you do those three things you’ll gain some respect and everything will kind of fall into place for sure.”

Ewers also discussed several other topics with Barton, who was a team captain and All-American offensive lineman for the Buckeyes in 2007, including his endorsement deal with Holy Kombucha and what enticed him to come to Ohio State in the first place.

“I’m just really intrigued by the stuff they do on the offensive side of the ball,” Ewers said. “They know how to win football games. They’ve played in national championships. They’ve been there. And I just wanted to be part of a program that is such a high-level program like Ohio State.

“I’m excited to get up there,” he said.

