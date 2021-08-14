Report: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 In High-Level Discussions About Forming An Alliance

The alliance would be a response to the SEC's recent addition of Oklahoma and Texas.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Max Olson, the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have been engaging in high-level discussions about forming an alliance among the three conferences.

While it’s unclear how an alliance would work, it is clearly a response to the SEC’s recent addition of Oklahoma and Texas, as well as the future expansion of the College Football Playoff.

“Talks have centered around not just a scheduling alliance in football but in broader cooperation,” Olson said. “Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips have been having conversations for several weeks.”

That said, the three conferences creating an alliance would be devastating for the Big XII, especially after conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby met with Kliavkoff earlier this month in hopes of creating an alliance with the Pac-12.

The Big XII is set to have just eight members once the Sooner and Longhorns become members of the SEC in 2025 and none of the other conferences have expressed interest in adding any of the remaining schools through realignment.

