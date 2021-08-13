Former Ohio State WR Devin Smith Works Out For Jacksonville Jaguars

Head coach Urban Meyer is apparently considering adding another Buckeye to the Jaguars’ roster.

In need of some depth at the wide receiver position, the Jacksonville Jaguars recently worked out former Ohio State wide receiver Devin Smith. The news was first reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Jacksonville did not sign the 6-foot-1 and 199-pound Smith following the workout, but it’s worth keeping an eye on moving forward as Jaguars’ wide receivers room has been plagued by injuries this preseason. They’ve already signed three wideouts in the last two weeks and appear to be looking for more to fill out the roster.

A second-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2015 NFL Draft, Smith has dealt with several knee injuries throughout his professional career. Thus, he’s caught just 15 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns in 18 career games with the Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

That said, if there’s anyone who can get the most out of Smith, it’s Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, who was Smith’s coach in Columbus from 2012-15. During that span, he caught 117 passes for 2,209 yards and 26 touchdowns, including four scores in Ohio State’s three-game run to the national championship during his senior season.

If Smith ultimately ends up in Jacksonville, he would join several other Buckeyes on the Jaguars’ roster, including tight end Luke Farrell, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, running back Carlos Hyde and offensive guard Andrew Norwell.

