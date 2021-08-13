Ohio State Freshman P Jesse Mirco Loses Black Stripe

Mirco is now an official member of the Buckeyes football program.

Freshman punter Jesse Mirco became the eighth member of Ohio State's 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, shedding his following the ninth practice of fall camp on Friday.

“I just want to thank you boys for welcoming me into the brotherhood,” Mirco said as fifth-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson removed the stripe from his helmet. “All the coaching staff for the opportunity – coach Mick(ey Marotti), coach Chris (Fenelon), the strength staff and the specs (special teams unit). Go Bucks.”

A native of Fremantle, Western Australia, Mirco learned to punt in just four months through ProKick Australia, the same program that developed former Ohio State punter Cameron Johnston. He committed to the Buckeyes sight unseen in May 2020, signed with the program in September and then enrolled in classes in January.

The 24-year-old is now in line to replace Drue Chrisman as Ohio State’s starting punter as a true freshman. He follows lead of wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka, defensive end Jack Sawyer, running back TreVeyon Henderson, linebacker Reid Carrico, cornerback Denzel Burke and quarterback Kyle McCord as freshmen who have had their stripes removed thus far.

-----

-----

