Ohio State LS Bradley Robinson Named To Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

A Buckeye has never won the award, which is given to the nation’s best senior long snapper.

Ohio State fifth-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson was among the 31 players named this week to the preseason watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is given annually to college football’s best senior long snapper.

A native of Troy, Mich., Robinson began his college career at Michigan State but transferred and walked on to the Ohio State football program ahead of the 2017 season. He is entering his second season as a starter for the Buckeyes this fall.

Named after former Duke and Chicago Bears long snapper Patrick Mannelly, the award was founded in 2019 by Bernie’s Book Bank, a nonprofit organization that distributes books to underprivileged children. The 6-foot-1 and 230-pound Bradley is looking to become the first player in school history to take home the award.

Ten semifinalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award will be announced in mid-November, with three finalists named on Nov. 29. The winner will be revealed at an awards ceremony in Lake Bluff, Ill., on Dec. 11.

-----

-----

