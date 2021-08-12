75 Former Ohio State Players On 2021 NFL Preseason Rosters
As the preseason begins in earnest on Thursday night, there are 75 former Ohio State players on NFL rosters. That trails only Alabama, which has 80.
The Cincinnati Bengals lead all teams with seven former Buckeyes on their roster, not including quarterback Joe Burrow, who transferred from Ohio State to LSU ahead of his junior season. The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints have five apiece, while the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers have four each, meanwhile.
Additionally, the Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are led by former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and assistant coach/defensive lineman Mike Vrabel.
For a full breakdown of former Ohio State players in the NFL, see below:
Arizona Cardinals (1)
- OT Branden Bowen
Atlanta Falcons (1)
- CB Kendall Sheffield
Baltimore Ravens (4)
- RB J.K. Dobbins
- WR Binjimen Victor
- LB Malik Harrison
- CB Shaun Wade
Carolina Panthers (3)
- OG Pat Elflein
- WR C.J. Saunders
- FB Rod Smith
Chicago Bears (1)
- QB Justin Fields
Cincinnati Bengals (7)
- CB Eli Apple
- S Vonn Bell
- P Drue Chrisman
- DE Sam Hubbard
- OG Michael Jordan
- C Billy Price
- OT Isaiah Prince
Cleveland Browns (2)
- DT Tommy Togiai
- CB Denzel Ward
Dallas Cowboys (5)
- WR Noah Brown
- WR Johnnie Dixon
- RB Ezekiel Elliott
- S Malik Hooker
- LS Jake McQuaide
Denver Broncos (3)
- LB Baron Browning
- OLB Jonathon Cooper
- DE Dre’Mont Jones
Detroit Lions (4)
- DT Jashon Cornell
- OT Taylor Decker
- OG Jonah Jackson
- CB Jeff Okudah
Green Bay Packers (1)
- C b
Houston Texans (2)
- P Cameron Johnston
- DB Bradley Roby
Indianapolis Colts (2)
- WR Parris Campbell
- DT Tyquan Lewis
Jacksonville Jaguars (4)
- TE Luke Farrell
- DT DaVon Hamilton
- RB Carlos Hyde
- OL Andrew Norwell
Las Vegas Raiders (4)
- CB Damon Arnette
- DT Johnathan Hankins
- LB Darron Lee
- LS Liam McCullough
Los Angeles Chargers (3)
- DE Joey Bosa
- WR K.J. Hill Jr.
- C Corey Linsley
Los Angeles Rams (1)
- S Jordan Fuller
Miami Dolphins (1)
- LB Jerome Baker
Minnesota Vikings (3)
- LB Tuf Borland
- OG Wyatt Davis
- DE Jalyn Holmes
New England Patriots (2)
- TE Rashod Berry
- LB Raekwon McMillan
New Orleans Saints (5)
- S Malcolm Jenkins
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- WR Michael Thomas
- TE Nick Vannett
- LB Pete Werner
New York Giants (3)
- TE Jake Hausmann
- WR Austin Mack
- RB Mike Weber
Pittsburgh Steelers (4)
- TE Marcus Baugh
- QB Dwayne Haskins
- DT Cameron Heyward
- OG Malcolm Pridgeon
San Francisco 49ers (3)
- DE Nick Bosa
- LB Justin Hilliard
- RB Trey Sermon
Seattle Seahawks (1)
- OT Jamarco Jones
Tennessee Titans (2)
- K Blake Haubeil
- DE John Simon
Washington Football Team (3)
- WR Terry McLaurin
- WR Curtis Samuel
- DE Chase Young
All that said, there are no former Buckeyes on the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Philadelphia Eagles.
