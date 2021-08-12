Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

75 Former Ohio State Players On 2021 NFL Preseason Rosters

The Buckeyes are represented by players on 27 different teams.
Author:
Publish date:

As the preseason begins in earnest on Thursday night, there are 75 former Ohio State players on NFL rosters. That trails only Alabama, which has 80.

The Cincinnati Bengals lead all teams with seven former Buckeyes on their roster, not including quarterback Joe Burrow, who transferred from Ohio State to LSU ahead of his junior season. The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints have five apiece, while the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers have four each, meanwhile.

Additionally, the Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are led by former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and assistant coach/defensive lineman Mike Vrabel.

For a full breakdown of former Ohio State players in the NFL, see below:

Arizona Cardinals (1)

  • OT Branden Bowen

Atlanta Falcons (1)

  • CB Kendall Sheffield

Baltimore Ravens (4)

  • RB J.K. Dobbins
  • WR Binjimen Victor
  • LB Malik Harrison
  • CB Shaun Wade

Carolina Panthers (3)

  • OG Pat Elflein
  • WR C.J. Saunders
  • FB Rod Smith

Chicago Bears (1)

  • QB Justin Fields

Cincinnati Bengals (7)

  • CB Eli Apple
  • S Vonn Bell
  • P Drue Chrisman
  • DE Sam Hubbard
  • OG Michael Jordan
  • C Billy Price
  • OT Isaiah Prince

Cleveland Browns (2)

  • DT Tommy Togiai
  • CB Denzel Ward

Dallas Cowboys (5)

  • WR Noah Brown
  • WR Johnnie Dixon
  • RB Ezekiel Elliott
  • S Malik Hooker
  • LS Jake McQuaide

Denver Broncos (3)

  • LB Baron Browning
  • OLB Jonathon Cooper
  • DE Dre’Mont Jones

Detroit Lions (4)

  • DT Jashon Cornell
  • OT Taylor Decker
  • OG Jonah Jackson
  • CB Jeff Okudah

Green Bay Packers (1)

  • C b

Houston Texans (2)

  • P Cameron Johnston
  • DB Bradley Roby

Indianapolis Colts (2)

  • WR Parris Campbell
  • DT Tyquan Lewis

Jacksonville Jaguars (4)

  • TE Luke Farrell
  • DT DaVon Hamilton
  • RB Carlos Hyde
  • OL Andrew Norwell

Las Vegas Raiders (4)

  • CB Damon Arnette
  • DT Johnathan Hankins
  • LB Darron Lee
  • LS Liam McCullough

Los Angeles Chargers (3)

  • DE Joey Bosa
  • WR K.J. Hill Jr.
  • C Corey Linsley

Los Angeles Rams (1)

  • S Jordan Fuller

Miami Dolphins (1)

  • LB Jerome Baker

Minnesota Vikings (3)

  • LB Tuf Borland
  • OG Wyatt Davis
  • DE Jalyn Holmes

New England Patriots (2)

  • TE Rashod Berry
  • LB Raekwon McMillan

New Orleans Saints (5)

  • S Malcolm Jenkins
  • CB Marshon Lattimore
  • WR Michael Thomas
  • TE Nick Vannett
  • LB Pete Werner

New York Giants (3)

  • TE Jake Hausmann
  • WR Austin Mack
  • RB Mike Weber

Pittsburgh Steelers (4)

  • TE Marcus Baugh
  • QB Dwayne Haskins
  • DT Cameron Heyward
  • OG Malcolm Pridgeon

San Francisco 49ers (3)

  • DE Nick Bosa
  • LB Justin Hilliard
  • RB Trey Sermon

Seattle Seahawks (1)

  • OT Jamarco Jones

Tennessee Titans (2)

  • K Blake Haubeil
  • DE John Simon

Washington Football Team (3)

  • WR Terry McLaurin
  • WR Curtis Samuel
  • DE Chase Young

All that said, there are no former Buckeyes on the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Philadelphia Eagles. 

-----

You may also like:

Photos From Ohio State's Eighth Practice Of Fall Camp

Ohio State LS Bradley Robinson Named To Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

Dawand Jones' Newfound Love Of Football Helping Him Emerge On Ohio State OL

Ohio State Freshman S Jaylen Johnson Out For Season With Torn ACL

QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly Set To Arrive At Ohio State On Thursday

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson On Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Justin Fields
Football

75 Former Ohio State Players On 2021 NFL Preseason Rosters

23. Master Teague
Football

Photos From Ohio State's Eighth Practice Of Fall Camp

56. Bradley Robinson
Football

Ohio State LS Bradley Robinson Named To Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

13. Thayer Munford
Football

Ohio State Football Camp Observations: Day 8

27. Dawand Jones
Football

Dawand Jones' Newfound Love Of Football Helping Him Emerge Along Ohio State OL

C.J. Stroud
Football

OPINION: C.J. Stroud Will Comfortably Emerge as Starting Quarterback for Ohio State

75. Jaylen Johnson
Football

Ohio State S Jaylen Johnson Out For Season With Torn ACL

Quinn Ewers
Football

QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly Set To Arrive At Ohio State On Thursday