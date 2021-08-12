75 Former Ohio State Players On 2021 NFL Preseason Rosters

The Buckeyes are represented by players on 27 different teams.

As the preseason begins in earnest on Thursday night, there are 75 former Ohio State players on NFL rosters. That trails only Alabama, which has 80.

The Cincinnati Bengals lead all teams with seven former Buckeyes on their roster, not including quarterback Joe Burrow, who transferred from Ohio State to LSU ahead of his junior season. The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints have five apiece, while the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers have four each, meanwhile.

Additionally, the Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are led by former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and assistant coach/defensive lineman Mike Vrabel.

For a full breakdown of former Ohio State players in the NFL, see below:

Arizona Cardinals (1)

OT Branden Bowen

Atlanta Falcons (1)

CB Kendall Sheffield

Baltimore Ravens (4)

RB J.K. Dobbins

WR Binjimen Victor

LB Malik Harrison

CB Shaun Wade

Carolina Panthers (3)

OG Pat Elflein

WR C.J. Saunders

FB Rod Smith

Chicago Bears (1)

QB Justin Fields

Cincinnati Bengals (7)

CB Eli Apple

S Vonn Bell

P Drue Chrisman

DE Sam Hubbard

OG Michael Jordan

C Billy Price

OT Isaiah Prince

Cleveland Browns (2)

DT Tommy Togiai

CB Denzel Ward

Dallas Cowboys (5)

WR Noah Brown

WR Johnnie Dixon

RB Ezekiel Elliott

S Malik Hooker

LS Jake McQuaide

Denver Broncos (3)

LB Baron Browning

OLB Jonathon Cooper

DE Dre’Mont Jones

Detroit Lions (4)

DT Jashon Cornell

OT Taylor Decker

OG Jonah Jackson

CB Jeff Okudah

Green Bay Packers (1)

Houston Texans (2)

P Cameron Johnston

DB Bradley Roby

Indianapolis Colts (2)

WR Parris Campbell

DT Tyquan Lewis

Jacksonville Jaguars (4)

TE Luke Farrell

DT DaVon Hamilton

RB Carlos Hyde

OL Andrew Norwell

Las Vegas Raiders (4)

CB Damon Arnette

DT Johnathan Hankins

LB Darron Lee

LS Liam McCullough

Los Angeles Chargers (3)

DE Joey Bosa

WR K.J. Hill Jr.

C Corey Linsley

Los Angeles Rams (1)

S Jordan Fuller

Miami Dolphins (1)

LB Jerome Baker

Minnesota Vikings (3)

LB Tuf Borland

OG Wyatt Davis

DE Jalyn Holmes

New England Patriots (2)

TE Rashod Berry

LB Raekwon McMillan

New Orleans Saints (5)

S Malcolm Jenkins

CB Marshon Lattimore

WR Michael Thomas

TE Nick Vannett

LB Pete Werner

New York Giants (3)

TE Jake Hausmann

WR Austin Mack

RB Mike Weber

Pittsburgh Steelers (4)

TE Marcus Baugh

QB Dwayne Haskins

DT Cameron Heyward

OG Malcolm Pridgeon

San Francisco 49ers (3)

DE Nick Bosa

LB Justin Hilliard

RB Trey Sermon

Seattle Seahawks (1)

OT Jamarco Jones

Tennessee Titans (2)

K Blake Haubeil

DE John Simon

Washington Football Team (3)

WR Terry McLaurin

WR Curtis Samuel

DE Chase Young

All that said, there are no former Buckeyes on the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Philadelphia Eagles.

