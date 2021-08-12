Ohio State Freshman QB Kyle McCord Loses Black Stripe

McCord is now an official member of the Buckeyes football program.

Freshman quarterback Kyle McCord became the seventh member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following the Buckeyes’ practice on Thursday.

“It’s a blessing to be here and be a part of the brotherhood,” McCord said. “Shoutout to the defense for pushing me every single day, offensive line protecting me, Zone 6 doing your thing, Tote Nation helping me out.”

The 6-foot-3 and 215-pound McCord came to Columbus as a five-star prospect from Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep, where he threw for 6,887 yards and 88 touchdowns to the lead the Hawks to three straight state titles. He committed to the Buckeyes in April 2019 and enrolled early in order to compete with redshirt freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller for the starting spot vacated by first-round pick Justin Fields.

“What I appreciate about Kyle is everything that he’s asked, he does, and he’s a constant grinder,” Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis said during his media availability on Aug. 4.

The other true freshmen who have shed their black stripes since arriving on campus include wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka, defensive end Jack Sawyer, running back TreVeyon Henderson, linebacker Reid Carrico and cornerback Denzel Burke. Each one has been on campus since January.

