Photos From Ohio State’s Eighth Practice Of Fall Camp

After two straight days in pads, the Buckeyes dialed back the intensity of Thursday's practice.
Ohio State’s season opener against Minnesota is now one day closer after the Buckeyes hit the outdoor fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday morning for their eighth practice of fall camp.

Per usual, stretching and the first four periods of practice were open to the media for photos and video opportunities. Make sure to check out Brendan Gulick’s observations, which includes some notable absences on offense and a glimpse at the ongoing running back battle.

Ohio State welcome the media back to practice for one final time next Wednesday, as Big Ten Network will also be on hand. In the meantime, check out photos from Thursday’s practice below:

