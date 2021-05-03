Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Transferring To Alabama

Williams will likely start for the Crimson Tide, who had two receivers selected in the top 10 of this year’s draft.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams announced on Monday morning that he is transferring to Alabama.

A former four-star prospect from St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep, Williams caught 15 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Buckeyes. That includes one catch for 14 yards and one tackle on special teams against the Crimson Tide in the national championship just four months ago.

Williams – who entered his name into the transfer portal last Wednesday – saw 308 snaps for Ohio State last season, the third-most of any wide receiver on the roster behind only senior Chris Olave and fellow junior Garrett Wilson. His role was set to decrease in 2021, however, as Wilson moved back outside this spring and sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba replaced him in the slot.

Williams had reportedly narrowed his list of options to Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and USC.

"I'm really looking forward to going somewhere and making an impact, showcasing my talent and helping that school become a better squad," Williams told 247Sports' Allen Trieu on Saturday. “The coaches have been telling me how they'd use me and building relationships. The relationships are important. After that, it's really just about how the coaches plan to use me."

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Williams chose the Crimson Tide, who just saw a pair of wide receivers selected in the top 10 of the NFL Draft in Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. He’ll step into a starting role in a receivers corps that includes John Meechie III and Slade Bolden.

Now likely to face his former team in the College Football Playoff, Williams said there is no hard feelings toward his coaches or teammates at Ohio State.

"I loved my time there," Williams said. "I appreciate the coaching staff and the friendships I made. There is nothing personal about it, I just had to do what was best for myself."

