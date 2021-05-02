2022 Florida Athlete Kye Stokes Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a pledge from one of the nation's fastest-rising prospects.

Ohio State landed a commitment on Sunday evening from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood athlete Kye Stokes, who picked up an offer from the staff less than a week ago.

The 6-foot-2 and 185-pound Stokes is not yet rated in the 247Sports composite rankings but holds 30 offers from some of the nation’s top programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame, Tennessee and South Carolina in the last two weeks alone. The Buckeyes view him as a safety at the next level.

As mentioned, Ohio State – led by running backs coach/area recruiter Tony Alford – extended an offer to Stokes after watching his junior film, when he recorded 34 tackles and five interceptions for the Hawks. He’s also been in contact with head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and secondary coach Matt Barnes, who helped seal the deal in his recruitment.

Stokes becomes the 11th commitment in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, joining Jacksonville Robert E. Lee five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary and West Chester Lakota West four-star Jyaire Brown in the secondary.

The Buckeyes are looking to take at least two more defensive backs from a group that includes St. Louis Lutheran North four-star cornerback Toriano Pride, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star Ryan Turner, Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk four-star Xavier Nwankpa, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star Zion Branch and Buford, Ga., three-star safety Jake Pope, who are all set to take official visits in June.

As for Stokes, he hails from the same high school as former Ohio State running back Brian Snead. And while he was eventually dismissed from the team, the Buckeyes are hoping Stokes’ recruitment mirrors that of Snead, who committed and did not take a single visit elsewhere before signing with the Buckeyes.

It's expected that he'll make his first trip to Columbus on June 4-6, a massive recruiting weekend that marks the end of the ongoing dead period and will feature the other commitments and several priority targets descending upon campus.

