Ohio State, Alabama Tie For Most 2021 NFL Draft Picks With 10 Selections Apiece

Ohio State, Alabama Tie For Most 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The Buckeyes reached double-digit selections for the second consecutive year.
After the two teams met in this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship, it should come as no surprise that Ohio State and Alabama tied for the most selections in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 players apiece.

For the Buckeyes, it marked the seventh-most players ever taken in a single draft and the eighth time the program had 10 or more selections, joining the 1957, 1971, 1975, 1976, 2004, 2016 and 2020 classes. 

It also marks the second consecutive year that Ohio State has reached double-digit picks, something no other program in the country can claim.

That said, below is a look at all 10 picks in this year’s draft. Click on link below their name for an in-depth look at their selection.

Justin Fields NFL Draft Card

QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
Round 1, No. 11 overall

Pete Werner NFL Draft Card

LB Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints
Round 2, No. 60 overall

Josh Myers NFL Draft Card

C Josh Myers, Green Bay Packers
Round 2, No. 62 overall

Wyatt Davis NFL Draft Card

OG Wyatt Davis, Minnesota Vikings
Round 3, No. 86 overall

Trey Sermon NFL Draft Card

RB Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers
Round 3, No. 88 overall

Baron Browning NFL Draft Card

LB Baron Browning, Denver Broncos
Round 3, No. 105 overall

Tommy Togiai NFL Draft Card

DT Tommy Togiai, Cleveland Browns
Round 4, No. 132 overall

Luke Farrell NFL Draft Card

TE Luke Farrell, Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 5, No. 145 overall

Shaun Wade NFL Draft Card

CB Shaun Wade, Baltimore Ravens
Round 5, No. 160 overall

Jonathon Cooper NFL Draft Card

DE Jonathon Cooper, Denver Broncos
Round 7, No. 239 overall

At the conclusion of the draft, five former Buckeyes signed undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams. That includes:

Justin Hilliard NFL Draft Card

LB Justin Hilliard, San Francisco 49ers
UDFA

Drue Chrisman NFL Draft Card

P Drue Chrisman, Cincinnati Bengals
UDFA

Blake Haubeil NFL Draft Card

K Blake Haubeil, Tennessee Titans
UDFA

Tuf Borland NFL Draft Card

LB Tuf Borland, Minnesota Vikings
UDFA

Jake Hausmann NFL Draft Card

TE Jake Hausmann, Detroit Lions
UDFA

If Ohio State replicates this year’s effort in 2022, the Buckeyes will become just the second program to produce double-digit picks in three consecutive drafts since the draft moved to its current seven-round format in 1994. Of course, Alabama is the other program, as the Crimson Tide did it from 2017-19.

With wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, offensive tackles Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith, defensive tackles Haskell Garrett and Taron Vincent, cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown, safety Josh Proctor and others draft-eligible in 2022, it’s not a far-fetched possibility.

In the meantime, Ohio State will just have to accept being only the third program ever to produce at least 10 picks in back-to-back drafts during that span, joining Alabama and USC (2008-09). 

