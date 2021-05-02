Ohio State, Alabama Tie For Most 2021 NFL Draft Picks With 10 Selections Apiece

Ohio State, Alabama Tie For Most 2021 NFL Draft Picks
After the two teams met in this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship, it should come as no surprise that Ohio State and Alabama tied for the most selections in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 players apiece.
For the Buckeyes, it marked the seventh-most players ever taken in a single draft and the eighth time the program had 10 or more selections, joining the 1957, 1971, 1975, 1976, 2004, 2016 and 2020 classes.
It also marks the second consecutive year that Ohio State has reached double-digit picks, something no other program in the country can claim.
That said, below is a look at all 10 picks in this year’s draft. Click on link below their name for an in-depth look at their selection.
QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
Round 1, No. 11 overall
LB Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints
Round 2, No. 60 overall
C Josh Myers, Green Bay Packers
Round 2, No. 62 overall
OG Wyatt Davis, Minnesota Vikings
Round 3, No. 86 overall
RB Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers
Round 3, No. 88 overall
LB Baron Browning, Denver Broncos
Round 3, No. 105 overall
DT Tommy Togiai, Cleveland Browns
Round 4, No. 132 overall
TE Luke Farrell, Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 5, No. 145 overall
CB Shaun Wade, Baltimore Ravens
Round 5, No. 160 overall
DE Jonathon Cooper, Denver Broncos
Round 7, No. 239 overall
At the conclusion of the draft, five former Buckeyes signed undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams. That includes:
LB Justin Hilliard, San Francisco 49ers
UDFA
P Drue Chrisman, Cincinnati Bengals
UDFA
K Blake Haubeil, Tennessee Titans
UDFA
LB Tuf Borland, Minnesota Vikings
UDFA
TE Jake Hausmann, Detroit Lions
UDFA
If Ohio State replicates this year’s effort in 2022, the Buckeyes will become just the second program to produce double-digit picks in three consecutive drafts since the draft moved to its current seven-round format in 1994. Of course, Alabama is the other program, as the Crimson Tide did it from 2017-19.
With wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, offensive tackles Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith, defensive tackles Haskell Garrett and Taron Vincent, cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown, safety Josh Proctor and others draft-eligible in 2022, it’s not a far-fetched possibility.
In the meantime, Ohio State will just have to accept being only the third program ever to produce at least 10 picks in back-to-back drafts during that span, joining Alabama and USC (2008-09).
-----
You may also like:
Chicago Bears Enamored With Justin Fields' Toughness, Work Ethic
Ohio State Remains All-Time Leader In First-Round Draft Picks
Fields Believes He's A Perfect Fit And Is Ready To Get Started With The Bears
Fields' Father Says He's Built To Take Criticism: "This Is Part Of The Territory"
2022 Georgia OL Addison Nichols Includes Ohio State In Top 5
Ohio State Junior Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Enters Transfer Portal
2023 Alabama Defensive Tackle James Smith Eyeing Visit To Ohio State
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook