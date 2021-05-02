Ohio State, Alabama Tie For Most 2021 NFL Draft Picks With 10 Selections Apiece

The Buckeyes reached double-digit selections for the second consecutive year.

After the two teams met in this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship, it should come as no surprise that Ohio State and Alabama tied for the most selections in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 players apiece.

For the Buckeyes, it marked the seventh-most players ever taken in a single draft and the eighth time the program had 10 or more selections, joining the 1957, 1971, 1975, 1976, 2004, 2016 and 2020 classes.

It also marks the second consecutive year that Ohio State has reached double-digit picks, something no other program in the country can claim.

That said, below is a look at all 10 picks in this year’s draft. Click on link below their name for an in-depth look at their selection.

QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Round 1, No. 11 overall

LB Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints

Round 2, No. 60 overall

C Josh Myers, Green Bay Packers

Round 2, No. 62 overall

OG Wyatt Davis, Minnesota Vikings

Round 3, No. 86 overall

RB Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers

Round 3, No. 88 overall

LB Baron Browning, Denver Broncos

Round 3, No. 105 overall

DT Tommy Togiai, Cleveland Browns

Round 4, No. 132 overall

TE Luke Farrell, Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 5, No. 145 overall

CB Shaun Wade, Baltimore Ravens

Round 5, No. 160 overall

DE Jonathon Cooper, Denver Broncos

Round 7, No. 239 overall

At the conclusion of the draft, five former Buckeyes signed undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams. That includes:

LB Justin Hilliard, San Francisco 49ers

UDFA

P Drue Chrisman, Cincinnati Bengals

UDFA

K Blake Haubeil, Tennessee Titans

UDFA

LB Tuf Borland, Minnesota Vikings

UDFA

TE Jake Hausmann, Detroit Lions

UDFA

If Ohio State replicates this year’s effort in 2022, the Buckeyes will become just the second program to produce double-digit picks in three consecutive drafts since the draft moved to its current seven-round format in 1994. Of course, Alabama is the other program, as the Crimson Tide did it from 2017-19.

With wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, offensive tackles Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith, defensive tackles Haskell Garrett and Taron Vincent, cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown, safety Josh Proctor and others draft-eligible in 2022, it’s not a far-fetched possibility.

In the meantime, Ohio State will just have to accept being only the third program ever to produce at least 10 picks in back-to-back drafts during that span, joining Alabama and USC (2008-09).

-----

You may also like:

Chicago Bears Enamored With Justin Fields' Toughness, Work Ethic

Ohio State Remains All-Time Leader In First-Round Draft Picks

Fields Believes He's A Perfect Fit And Is Ready To Get Started With The Bears

Fields' Father Says He's Built To Take Criticism: "This Is Part Of The Territory"

2022 Georgia OL Addison Nichols Includes Ohio State In Top 5

Ohio State Junior Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Enters Transfer Portal

2023 Alabama Defensive Tackle James Smith Eyeing Visit To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook