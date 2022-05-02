Johnson replaces Penn State's Eric Barron, who is retiring at the end of the academic year.

Ohio State announced on Monday that university president Kristina M. Johnson has been named to the College Football Playoff Board of Managers, replacing Penn State’s Eric Barron, who is retiring at the end of the academic year.

“As someone who was afforded significant academic opportunities as a result of my participation in sports, I have long recognized the importance of collegiate athletics and championed access to them for every student who desires it,” Johnson said in a statement.

“I am proud to have played a key role in preserving the 2020 Big Ten Conference fall season at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic and am looking forward to continuing my advocacy and working with the other presidents and chancellors on the College Football Playoff Board of Managers.”

The board of managers consists of 11 presidents and chancellors from the Football Bowl Subdivision conferences and Notre Dame. They govern the College Football Playoff’s business, property and affairs and develops, reviews and approves annual budgets, policies and operating guidelines.

“We are grateful to add President Johnson to the College Football Playoff Board of Managers to represent our conference and its 14 world-class member institutions,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. “(Johnson) will make an immediate and profound impact in this critical role as we embrace opportunities related to the College Football Playoff system.”

The board of managers does not have a role in determining the four-team field for the College Football Playoff, which is set by a selection committee that consists of athletic directors, coaches, former players and others.

