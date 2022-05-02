Ohio State Reveals 2022 Summer Football Camp Schedule

The Buckeyes will host six one-day camps and a 7-on-7 competition at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The Ohio State football program recently posted a flyer on its official website that announced the dates of its upcoming one-day summer camps.

As usual, the camps will be broken up into two sessions, with offensive and defensive linemen participating in the morning and skill players taking part in the afternoon. There will be six one-day camp dates, as well as a 7-on-7 competition, with the Buckeyes inviting teams from all over the country to participate.

This will be just the second time Ohio State hosts the 7-on-7 event, which made its debut in 2019 but was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and not held last year with attendance restrictions still in place.

Perhaps teams like the South Florida Express – with running back commit Mark Fletcher, safety pledge Cedrick Hawkins and wide receiver targets Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate – will make the trip to Columbus for the competition.

The same goes for Team Tampa, which notably features wide receiver commit Bryson Rodgers and cornerback pledge Dijon Johnson. It's certainly something to keep an eye on as the Buckeyes continue to build their 2023 recruiting class.

As for the one-day camps, those also draw some of the nation's top prospects, in addition to under-the-radar recruits hoping to earn an offer from the staff.

Head coach Ryan Day and the rest of the coaching staff will be in attendance, providing on-field instruction at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. We'll also be on hand, providing analysis and conducting interviews following each camp session.

That said, the full camp schedule can be found below:

Wednesday, June 1 - A.M. Big Man/ P.M. Skill

Monday, June 6 - A.M. Big Man/ P.M. Skill

Tuesday, June 7 - A.M. Big Man/ P.M. Skill

Tuesday, June 14 - A.M. Big Man/ P.M. Skill

Wednesday, June 15 - A.M. Big Man/ P.M. Skill

Thursday, June 16 - 7-on-7 Competition

Thursday, June 21 - A.M. Big Man/ P.M. Skill

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State CB Demario McCall Lands Opportunity With Chicago Bears

Former Ohio State DT Antwuan Jackson Invited To New York Giants Minicamp

Former Ohio State WR Chris Booker Invited To Arizona Cardinals Minicamp

Former Ohio State RB Master Teague Signing UDFA Deal With Chicago Bears

Former Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Signing UDFA Deal With Tennessee Titans

Former Ohio State OL Thayer Munford Drafted By Las Vegas Raiders

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!