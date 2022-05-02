Turrentine has decided to continue his career with the home-state Volunteers after entering the portal last week.

Former Ohio State safety Andre Turrentine announced on Monday morning he is transferring to Tennessee, where he’ll have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

A former four-star prospect from Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth, Turrentine initially chose the Buckeyes over the Volunteers as part of the class of 2021. He then played in four games last season, including 10 snaps in the blowout win over Maryland and special teams duties against Akron, Michigan State and Utah, before redshirting.

Turrentine is coming off a spring game in which he played a team-high 106 defensive snaps and recorded nine tackles and one pass break up. He was unlikely to have a role this fall, though, with fifth-year senior Josh Proctor and redshirt sophomore Kourt Williams locked into the two-deep at the bandit/boundary safety position.

Proctor was limited this spring as he works his way back from a season-ending leg injury while Williams was dealing with a hamstring injury during the spring game, which is why Turrentine played a bulk of the snaps that afternoon. He then entered his name into the transfer portal on April 25.

Turrentine is one of four Ohio State defensive backs to depart the program this spring, joining cornerback Lejond Cavazos (North Carolina) and safeties Bryson Shaw (USC) and Marcus Hooker (undecided). The Buckeyes still have 10 safeties on the roster, including incoming freshman Sonny Styles.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Reveals 2022 Summer Football Camp Schedule

Former Ohio State CB Demario McCall Lands Opportunity With Chicago Bears

Former Ohio State DT Antwuan Jackson Invited To New York Giants Minicamp

Former Ohio State WR Chris Booker Invited To Arizona Cardinals Minicamp

Former Ohio State RB Master Teague Signing UDFA Deal With Chicago Bears

Former Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Signing UDFA Deal With Tennessee Titans

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!